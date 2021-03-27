Mexico’s epidemiological traffic light says seven states are in green now

On Friday, March 26, 2021, Mexico’s Health authorities updated the epidemiological traffic light for the next 15 days. Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nayarit, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche are in green now.

The risk estimation has 10 indicators:

Indicators of the COVID syndrome Effective Reproduction rate of COVID-19 Incidence rate of estimated active cases per 100,000 inhabitants Weekly percentage of possibility of the SARS-CoV-2 virus Trend of cases of COVID-19 syndrome per 100,000 inhabitants Hospitalization indicators Rate of cases hospitalized per 100,000 inhabitants Percentage of general beds occupied in the hospitals of the hospital network for the care of Respiratory Infections Percentage of beds with ventilators occupied in the hospitals of the SARI Network Trend of hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Indicators of deaths

Mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants

Trend in the mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Epidemiological traffic light by state:

Orange:

Chihuahua

Querétaro

Hidalgo

Mexico City Mexico

State

Puebla

Yucatán

Yellow:

Baja California

Baja California Sur

Sonora

Nuevo León

Sinaloa

Durango

Zacatecas

San Luis Potosí

Aguascalientes

Guanajuato

Colima

Michoacán

Morelos

Guerrero

Oaxaca

Tlaxcala

Tabasco

Quintana Roo

Green:

Coahuila

Tamaulipas

Jalisco

Nayarit

Veracruz

Chiapas

Campeche

With information from Secretaría de Salud

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments