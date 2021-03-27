Mexico’s epidemiological traffic light says seven states are in green now

On Friday, March 26, 2021, Mexico’s Health authorities updated the epidemiological traffic light for the next 15 days. Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nayarit, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche are in green now.
The risk estimation has 10 indicators:
- Indicators of the COVID syndrome Effective
- Reproduction rate of COVID-19
- Incidence rate of estimated active cases per 100,000 inhabitants
- Weekly percentage of possibility of the SARS-CoV-2 virus
- Trend of cases of COVID-19 syndrome per 100,000 inhabitants
- Hospitalization indicators
- Rate of cases hospitalized per 100,000 inhabitants
- Percentage of general beds occupied in the hospitals of the hospital network for the care of Respiratory Infections
- Percentage of beds with ventilators occupied in the hospitals of the SARI Network
- Trend of hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants
Indicators of deaths
- Mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants
- Trend in the mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants.
Epidemiological traffic light by state:
Orange:
Chihuahua
Querétaro
Hidalgo
Mexico City Mexico
State
Puebla
Yucatán
Yellow:
Baja California
Baja California Sur
Sonora
Nuevo León
Sinaloa
Durango
Zacatecas
San Luis Potosí
Aguascalientes
Guanajuato
Colima
Michoacán
Morelos
Guerrero
Oaxaca
Tlaxcala
Tabasco
Quintana Roo
Green:
Coahuila
Tamaulipas
Jalisco
Nayarit
Veracruz
Chiapas
Campeche
With information from Secretaría de Salud
