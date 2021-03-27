  • Headlines,
    • Mexico’s epidemiological traffic light says seven states are in green now

    By on March 27, 2021

    On Friday, March 26, 2021, Mexico’s Health authorities updated the epidemiological traffic light for the next 15 days. Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nayarit, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche are in green now.

    The risk estimation has 10 indicators:

    1. Indicators of the COVID syndrome Effective
    2. Reproduction rate of COVID-19
    3. Incidence rate of estimated active cases per 100,000 inhabitants
    4. Weekly percentage of possibility of the SARS-CoV-2 virus
    5. Trend of cases of COVID-19 syndrome per 100,000 inhabitants
    6. Hospitalization indicators
    7. Rate of cases hospitalized per 100,000 inhabitants
    8. Percentage of general beds occupied in the hospitals of the hospital network for the care of Respiratory Infections
    9. Percentage of beds with ventilators occupied in the hospitals of the SARI Network
    10. Trend of hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants

    Indicators of deaths

    • Mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants
    • Trend in the mortality rate per 100 thousand inhabitants.

    Epidemiological traffic light by state:

    Orange:

    Chihuahua
    Querétaro
    Hidalgo
    Mexico City Mexico
    State
    Puebla
    Yucatán

    Yellow:

    Baja California
    Baja California Sur
    Sonora
    Nuevo León
    Sinaloa
    Durango
    Zacatecas
    San Luis Potosí
    Aguascalientes
    Guanajuato
    Colima
    Michoacán
    Morelos
    Guerrero
    Oaxaca
    Tlaxcala
    Tabasco
    Quintana Roo

    Green:

    Coahuila
    Tamaulipas
    Jalisco
    Nayarit
    Veracruz
    Chiapas
    Campeche

    With information from Secretaría de Salud

