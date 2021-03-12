Mexico says will continue using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday that Mexico will continue applying doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine even as some countries have suspended its use.
Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong for REUTERS).
Source: REUTERS
