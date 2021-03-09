Mexico inflation quickens in February to highest since October

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexican annual inflation accelerated to its highest rate in four months in February due to a rise in energy costs, but stayed within the central bank’s target range, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose by 3.76% in the year through February, beating the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll for a reading of 3.72%. Inflation, which stood at 3.54% a month earlier, quickened to its highest level since reaching 4.09% in October.
The Bank of Mexico targets a rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that figure.
The uptick in inflation may add weight to the view among some analysts who believe the Mexican central bank should pause its rate-cutting cycle when it meets for its next monetary policy decision.
Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.63 percent in February. A rise of 0.59% had been forecast in the poll.
The core index, which strips out some volatile items, rose 0.39% from January. The annual core inflation rate ticked up to 3.87%, slightly above the forecast figure.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Should Americans reconsider their Mexico spring break plans?
Embassy warns Americans to avoid spring.
-
‘Just shoot me if you want to’: Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers
Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing.
-
Spray-painted monuments cleaned up in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On the morning of.
-
Mexico Experts Recommend Approving Covaxin Vaccine
Mexico City – The Federal Commission for.
-
Gang members attack and kill a man in Merida’s Colonia Juan Pablo II
According to SIPSE, the victim was.
-
Progreso Ecological Police: on a mission to preserve local flora and fauna
The corporation has five booths and.
-
World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after act of heroism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 80.
-
Mexico will acquire 22 million more doses of Chinese Covid vaccine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico aims.
-
Montejo monument spray-painted by protesters
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Monday, March 8th,.
-
More than 60 million have been vaccinated in the US already
More than 60 million people in.
Leave a Comment