Mexico Experts Recommend Approving Covaxin Vaccine

Mexico City – The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) on Friday gave a unanimous favorable opinion on approving the Covaxin vaccine made by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech International for emergency use in Mexico.

The report by the committee for new molecules (CMN) will be sent to the federal medical safety commission’s approval board, which usually follows such recommendations.

According to a March 3 article by AFP, Bharat Biotech assured that late stage trials of its Covaxin vaccine, criticized for having been launched before the final trials, show that it reaches an efficacy of almost 81% in the prevention of COVID-19.

Since then 1.3 million of doses have been administered in India, and Bharat Biotech has already signed an agreement with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of the vaccine to that country by September.

If given the green light, Covaxin will be the sixth vaccine approved for emergency use in Mexico, which has received relatively small amounts of each. As of Friday, Mexico had administered only about 2.7 million doses of all vaccines, a tiny amount given the country’s population of 126 million.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines have all been approved and all, save the CanSino vaccination, are currently being administered in Mexico.

In early February, Mexico received its first shipment of the active ingredient for the CanSino shot, which is being packaged in Querétaro by Mexican firm Drugmex and is expected to be ready for distribution by the second half of March.

Source: Banderas News

