“Mexico continues to have a historical debt with women”: Olga Sánchez Cordero on International Women’s Day

Mexico City (March 8, 2021).- The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, pointed out that México continues to have a historical debt to women, despite the achievements and efforts for equality.

We owe a debt to all women, to those who do not receive fair payment for their work, with migrant women, with women who work double shifts, with girls who become mothers or wives, with trans women, with indigenous and Afro-Mexican women, with women sex workers, with women politicians, with women scientists; there is still a debt”, said the Secretary of State.

The official recalled the struggle of the women of the 20th century, who met for the disagreement of their civil and legal rights: “We were looking, in a word, for rights and freedom.”

“Historically, man has been the center of social, political, and economic life, not only in our country but throughout the world. Women, on the other hand, have had a secondary role and their existence has been justified only in relation to that of men, however, women in the history and in the history of our country, have vindicated the idea that women have a position in society and that is not a position of inferiority, the fight for equality is a feat that the women of the world have built for centuries and that we are going to continue building ” she stressed.

“The women’s struggle has materialized in many ways, the application of the national survey on, the classification of the crime of femicide, the inclusion of all my colleagues from the first joint cabinet in all of history”.

