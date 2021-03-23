Merida’s “San Roque” street market operates without observing health protocols

On Sundays, the San Roque tianguis registers the presence of hundreds of people, who do not follow health protocols

Without complying with the health protocols that have been established for economic reactivation, hundreds of people go every Sunday to the San Roque flea market despite the risk of contagion.

People forget to keep their healthy distance and abide by hygiene measures in this open-air market that is located south of the Yucatecan capital.

According to what is observed, the public servants of the Mérida City Council are unable to fully comply with the assigned work, because they are exceeded by the number of people who attend the place.

Despite having antibacterial gel, the municipal staff does not control the entry or the influx of people in this popular flea market.

According to the workers, in the place it is estimated that there are around 800 commercial spaces at present, before the pandemic it was estimated that there were about 1,200 places.

The San Roque market is considered one of the largest in the Yucatecan capital and has been operating for more than 20 years. They sell household items, food, clothing, footwear, farm animals and natural products, among many other things.

Last Sunday, March 21st, it was observed that some people wear the mask, while others don’t, most people neglect to distance themselves and constantly forgetting to use the antibacterial gel.

The merchants just hope to maintain their commercial activity and that the municipality will give them more support in these difficult times.

