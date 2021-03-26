Merida police caught a subject wanted for house robbery, he robbed a house in Colonia Mexico

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 25, 2021).- This Wednesday, March 24, a man was arrested in Mérida for the crime of robbery with violence.

It was possible to locate and capture the subject accused of the crime of qualified robbery committed with violence and perpetrated on December 27 at a residence in Mérida’s Colonia Mexico.

Prosecutors and investigating agents from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in a coordinated effort, apprehended José Rancel E.E., implicated in the aforementioned case of violent robbery.

Agents of the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Investigation Police (PEI) placed the individual at the disposal of the Second Judge of Control of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System.

