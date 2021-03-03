Merida: Construction begins on 5 new pedestrian bridges

An investment of 42 million pesos will be made in this new infrastructure project.
MÉRIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, started the construction of 5 new pedestrian bridges in Merida’s Periférico.
This project is part of the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure that will provide accessibility to people who need to cross this main road on a daily basis.
At kilometer 34.5 of this route, at the height of the Teleton Children’s Rehabilitation Center, the signal was given to start the construction of the structures, which will be carried out with an investment of 42 million pesos.
Unlike the existing ones, the new bridges will have modern elevators with capacity for wheelchairs, bicycles and even tricycles.
Of these 5 new bridges, 1 will be a double arch model and will be located at kilometer 3.8 of the Periferico, near the area of the San Marcos Sustainable subdivision; and the other 4 will be “Y” type, and will be located near the Teleton Children’s Rehabilitation Center (km 34.55), the Pensiones Amapola subdivision (km 38.60), the State Attorney General’s Office (km 44.50) and in the Tixcacal Opichen subdivision (km 48.00).
Regarding this infrastructure project, the head of the Secretariat of Public Works (SOP), Virgilio Crespo Méndez, pointed out that these new bridges will have a plus, unlike the existing ones, by considering elevators in substitution of ramps, which will avoid long distances.
In this way, pedestrian circulation will be facilitated and safeguarded, mainly for people with disabilities and non-motorized vehicles (including tricycles) to cross the two central bodies of the Periferico.
The new pedestrian bridges will be made up of rectangular volumetric elements and will consist of two modules, one at each end, which will include stair and elevator cubes.
The double arch model will have a bridge span of 52 meters, the width of the walkway will be 2.6 meters, the lower height will be 7.55 meters and the structure will have a total height of 12.75 meters.
The deck will have a surface area of 173 square meters and will weigh a total of 52 tons.
On the other hand, the “Y” model will also feature 2 pieces of stairs and an elevator, it will have a bridge span of 52 meters, the width of the walkway will be 2.60 meters, will have a lower height of 6.70 meters, and a total height of 10.70 meters. It will weigh 43 tons and have a deck area of 173 square meters.
