Meet Matt, the kangaroo that is a “regular” at an Australian bar (VIDEO)

Katelyn Hutton is a waitress at the John Forrest Wildflower Tavern in Australia’s John Forrest National Park, and her job would be normal if it wasn’t for Matt, a bush kangaroo who likes to come into the bar and do as he pleases.

“Matt comes in and out of the bar whenever he wants, and he does so several times throughout the day. It is here when I open and it stays all day until I kick it out when I close, about eight hours later,” Katie told the Caters News portal.

In the video shared by the waitress, the kangaroo is seen going in and browsing inside the bar and then going out and joining his companions.

VIDEO. YouTube Caters Clips

The Yucatan Times

