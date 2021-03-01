Man commits suicide on a baseball field in Kinchil, Yucatan

A resident of Kinchil decided to end up his existence on the baseball field where he enjoyed so many games throughout his life.
His body was found early morning this Monday, March 1st, the man hanged himself with a belt in the fence of the “Escuadrón 201” baseball field.
The reasons that led him to make such a decision are unknown, since the day before he was there with his wife watching the game and chatting with other people while consuming alcoholic beverages.
At the end of the game, husband and wife returned to their home where they stayed for a while until around 10 o’clock at night the man left and did not return.
Very early this morning the woman was told that her husband was found hanging from the neck in the same baseball field where they were watching a game just hours earlier.
The deceased was identified as A.A.D.D, 43.
