Man arrested in Merida for drug

Mérida, Yucatán, March 22, 2021.- For crimes against health in its form of retail drug dealing, in the variant of possession for the purpose of selling cannabis, JLOP was charged by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), after the events that occurred in the past days in the Periferico de Mérida.
After the arrest of the defendant, the Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation where the specialists established that the events occurred on March 18, when the defendant was driving his motor vehicle on the Periferico de Mérida at excess speed, elements of The Ministry of Public Security detained him at kilometer 34 + 500 and when conducting a routine review, they discovered the narcotic cannabis, for which they transferred him to the Prosecutor’s Office to integrate the corresponding folder, which led to the criminal case 65 / 2021.
At the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the Second Control Judge of the First Judicial District decreed the arrest legal and then the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the crime and then presented the evidence to request the connection to process of the accused, who accepted the extension of the term, for which the Control Judge summoned to continue the diligence on March 26.
