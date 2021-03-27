Man arrested for pedophilia after photos with his own daughter went viral

Puebla, Pue. (March 26, 2021).- José Elías Medel Galindo, former ex-candidate for the local council of Movimiento Ciudadano in the municipality of San Martín, Texmelucan, in the state of Puebla was arrested by authorities of the Puebla Attorney General’s Office for the crime of pedophilia to the detriment of his youngest daughter.

The lawyer has already been arrested

After a search that was carried out early morning of this Thursday, the lawyer and former ex-candidate, who was looking for the local council and who was pointed out in recent months in photographs for inappropriate acts with his youngest daughter was arrested.

Agents of the Kidnapping and High Impact Crimes Prosecutor’s Office (FISDAI) carried out the arrest and seizure of Elías. Later, the Attorney General’s Office is expected to report officially on the case.

Where is the minor?

The minor is in the custody of the State DIF, where she carries out the pertinent studies for the corresponding investigations.

The controversy of José Elías M.

In February of this year he was exhibited on social networks with “inappropriate attitudes” with his daughter in photos. After the controversy, the Partido Movimiento Ciudadano in Puebla (MC) canceled the registration of his candidate.

Also, dozens of citizens and organizations that defend minors pointed out the pedophile’s lawyer and demanded an investigation.

A press conference with his daughter

In a press conference in which his daughter and the mother of the minor participated, the man assured that the viralization of the images was a political attack against him and asked that his family should not be violated.

“I believe, consider and am totally convinced that even politics should have respect. There is a limit called family and that cannot be hurt, especially when the person who gets hurt is a minor, ”he added.

Source: Diario de Yucatán

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments