Lower Chamber says “Yes” to legalization

With 250 votes in favor, 163 against, and 14 abstentions, it was approved early this Thursday in particular.
The Chamber of Representatives approved, in general, and in particular, the opinion to the minute with a draft decree issuing the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis, and various provisions of the General Health Law are amended and added. and the Federal Penal Code.
With 250 votes in favor, 163 against and 14 abstentions, the opinion issuing the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis was approved early this Thursday in particular, and various provisions of the Law were amended and added. Gral of Health and of the CPF.
The document that was returned to the Senate of the Republic for its constitutional effects, was approved in particular, by 250 votes in favor, 163 against and 14 abstentions.
🔴#ÚLTIMAHORA La Cámara de Diputados aprueba, en lo general y en lo particular, la Ley Federal para la Regulación del #Cannabis. Se devuelve al Senado. pic.twitter.com/P43t9CJrOI— Canal del Congreso (@CanalCongreso) March 11, 2021
Modifications to articles 3, 8, 26, 29, 35, 41, 42 and 43 of the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis were accepted; Article 477 Bis of the General Health Law, and Article 198 Bis of the Federal Criminal Code.
In terms of the opinion of the United Commissions of Justice and Health, the articles were reserved by deputies from Morena, PAN, PRI, PT, MC, PRD, and independent.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Theories about the crater in Yucatan are confirmed
Origins of extinction Mérida, Yucatán (March.
-
High risk of forest fires in Cozumel
Due to the impact of two.
-
Woman confronts the man who was filming her on Cancun bus
Verónica Aranda from Cancun, Quintana Roo.
-
Honduran president urged drug trafficker to ‘shove’ cocaine ‘right up the noses of the gringos,’ U.S. alleges
THE WEEK.- Federal prosecutors in New.
-
2 buses carrying 210 Central American migrants detained in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in.
-
Oceania Cruises sets bookings record for its global collection of 2022 to 2023 winter sailings
Australian company Oceania Cruises just saw.
-
Mexico’s lower chamber approved a marijuana legalization bill Wednesday
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s lower.
-
Yucatán among the states with the smallest difference in salary between men and women
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 10, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Two López Obrador nephews with political aspirations in Tamaulipas
Tamaulipas, México (March 10, 2021).- The.
-
Mexican women architects in charge of the Maya Train urban design
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 10, 2021).-The architects.
Leave a Comment