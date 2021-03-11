Lower Chamber says “Yes” to legalization

With 250 votes in favor, 163 against, and 14 abstentions, it was approved early this Thursday in particular.

The Chamber of Representatives approved, in general, and in particular, the opinion to the minute with a draft decree issuing the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis, and various provisions of the General Health Law are amended and added. and the Federal Penal Code.

With 250 votes in favor, 163 against and 14 abstentions, the opinion issuing the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis was approved early this Thursday in particular, and various provisions of the Law were amended and added. Gral of Health and of the CPF.

The document that was returned to the Senate of the Republic for its constitutional effects, was approved in particular, by 250 votes in favor, 163 against and 14 abstentions.

🔴#ÚLTIMAHORA La Cámara de Diputados aprueba, en lo general y en lo particular, la Ley Federal para la Regulación del #Cannabis. Se devuelve al Senado. pic.twitter.com/P43t9CJrOI — Canal del Congreso (@CanalCongreso) March 11, 2021

Modifications to articles 3, 8, 26, 29, 35, 41, 42 and 43 of the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis were accepted; Article 477 Bis of the General Health Law, and Article 198 Bis of the Federal Criminal Code.

In terms of the opinion of the United Commissions of Justice and Health, the articles were reserved by deputies from Morena, PAN, PRI, PT, MC, PRD, and independent.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

Comments

comments