López Obrador, in love with “bad ideas”, criticizes Financial Times

México, City, (March 24, 2021).- An article published by the Financial Times criticizes the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the head of the Government of Mexico.

In the text, entitled ‘In love with bad ideas’ he criticizes the decision of President López Obrador to bet on fossil fuels instead of clean energy.

Financial Times quotes Moisés Naím, member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who calls the Mexican president the greatest exponent of “ ideological necrophilia ”.

“ López Obrador, 67, is perhaps the greatest exponent in Latin America of what I call ‘ideological necrophilia’, a passionate attraction to ideas and ideologies that have been tried and failed, an infinite number of times in Mexico and Latin America. “, says the article, citing Naím.

The article also points out that although time has passed, the president has not considered it and that proof of this are the economic practices and activities that are alien to the country’s current trends and needs.

“López Obrador is tearing down the present to create a future inspired by the past,” he explains.

They also criticize that despite the strategy of building the Mayan Train and the Santa Lucía Airport, the president continues to enjoy wide acceptance and a good part of the population considers that the management has been unsuccessful, but it is not responsible.

“The saddest part is that this government will end up hurting and impoverishing those it claims to represent,” it reads.

In addition, the approval of the law that favors the generation of fossil fuels over renewable energy is detailed, which contrasts with the policy of the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

