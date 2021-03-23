Lopez-Gatell presents the “Safe Vacation Decalogue”

Before the arrival of Holy Week, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, presented a decalogue to avoid infections and take care of oneself on these difficult times of health contingency.
Basically, the decalogue consists of the following tips: walking in a nearby place without crowds, staying with the family, go out in groups maximum of five people, choose places in the open air.
In addition, return home to sleep, limit family gatherings to a maximum of eight members following sanitary measures and participate in religious events preferably from home, as well as protect yourself from the heat with light clothing, glasses, and protector.
Finally, follow the basic measures that include hand washing, use of face masks and healthy distance, and if possible, stay home.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
