López-Gatell confirms Covid-19 cases are on decline in Yucatán

The federal official said that the State Government has done a good job of promoting, forecasting health, and organizing the strategies to control the pandemic, however, it is not in a position to return to face-to-face classes.
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021).- Passing through this city towards the neighboring state of Campeche, Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, reported that the strategies that are being implemented in the entity have yielded good results, as the numbers reveal that Covid cases in the state are declining.
Interviewed at the International Airport of the city of Mérida, the federal official said that the State Government has done a good job of promoting, forecasting health, and organizing the strategies to control the pandemic.
However, he said that after one year of pandemic, Yucatán is not in a position to return to face-to-face classes.
He said that he came to Mérida to carry out a supervision tour of the vaccination strategy against Covid-19 in the Yucatan Peninsula, and that tomorrow he will be in the city of Campeche to participate in a session of the National Educational Council.
He maintained that the secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, and other officials will also be at that meeting, who will analyze and organize the plan to reopen the schools and return to face-to-face classes.
López-Gatell commented that after the supervision in Campeche, he will return to Mérida to work with state health authorities to improve the strategies against Covid that are applied in Yucatán and will visit vaccination posts in the city of Merida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
