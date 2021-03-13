IYEM will offer financial support for the purchase of bicycles in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán (March 13, 2021).- As part of the support provided by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to promote safe and sustainable mobility, the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM) will offer financial support for the purchase of bicycles in the municipality of Mérida within the Impulso a la Movilidad Sostenible program, to promote displacement towards economic activities within a culture of sustainability.

In this regard, the head of the IYEM, Antonio González Blanco, stressed that the initiative is promoted by Vila Dosal and may be accessed by people who work at different businesses in the state capital.

He explained that the scheme will deliver an exchange certificate equivalent to 800 pesos to acquire a bicycle, which must be presented at authorized establishments no later than thirty calendar days after the date of receipt.

“This program is a subsidy of 50 percent of the cost of more than 20 authorized models for the adequate development of economic activities and the beneficiary’s transfer, that is, the State Government absorbs half of the cost and the beneficiary or the business (employer or employee) will be in charge of granting the other part ”, he said.

The official explained that there will be service windows in the branches of the distribution companies so that citizens can obtain information and can carry out the procedure. It can also be done by sending an email to impulsomovilidad@yucatan.gob.mx or at the IYEM facilities, he added.

“With this program promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila, we want those who participate in this call to have easy and low-cost access to a sustainable means of transport, and the benefit of new forms of urban mobility that impacts in a positive way the economy and health of the citizens ”, he indicated.

The call will be open until April 5 in the units of the dependency offices, as well as the Bicimotos branches, in García Ginerés and the Santiago neighborhood, and those of Bicimaya, on Calle 65, Calle 69, 58 street and east.

For more information, the bases and operating rules, you can consult the site https://iyem.yucatan.gob.mx

The Yucatan Times

