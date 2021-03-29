International Press condemns police brutality in Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 29, 2021).- The subject was not the beaches, the party, or the ecotourism: it was the death of a woman caused by the brutality of the police in Tulum, which turned the Mexican Caribbean tourist destination into a trend in the international press.
This sad case that clouds the beginning of the Easter holidays in Tulum occurred in the streets of the Tumben Kah neighborhood.
First versions of the event indicate that the police attended a report about a woman in an apparent intoxication state who was scandalizing the public thoroughfare.
However, in the videos it can be seen how the agents subdued her, placing her face down against the pavement, pressing the back of her neck with the knee, an action that caused her death, presumably due to suffocation.
Throughout the day, the case of the woman murdered in Tulum due to the brutality of the police action escalated and was replicated not only on social networks, where it became a trend but also on the international level, as this incident echoed the outrage and demands for justice of people all over the world.
The case was even compared to the death of George Floyd, since the videos show that the police officer used the same brutal practices to subdue her.
This is some of the coverage of the death of the woman in Tulum by international media.
