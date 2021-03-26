Increase demand for residential housing in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 26, 2021).- Gabriela Chavarría, president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), reported that housing in Yucatán has had considerable development in recent years due to the economic growth of the state, which gave added value to residences, which have increased their prices in different areas of the state.

Given this situation, the real estate demand increased amid the difficult economic condition generated by the Covid-19 pandemic .

She argued that in the last five years the residential house in Yucatan cost up to $1,900,000 thousand pesos and now this same type of housing has risen to $2,700,000 pesos.

According to AMPI, in 2020 despite the pandemic, some 4,700 homes were sold out of the 9,600 that were on sale, which represents 49 percent of those that were placed on the market.

Chavarría Román declared that in Yucatán, the city of Mérida is the first option to live because it offers security and urban infrastructure.

In Yucatán, several different real estate projects and works have been announced, such as the modern Sustainable State of Yucatán, a new airport for Mérida, Yucalpetén Resort Marina, and the Infiniti Mérida project, located north of the city, among others.

