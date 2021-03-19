In a protesting tone, citizens vandalize the new Paseo Henequenes park in the north of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The facilities of the Paseo Henequenes park, located in Francisco de Montejo, north of Mérida, were vandalized by citizens who wrote messages against this project, which they consider anti-environmentalist.
With spray paint, messages such as “Concrete is suffocating nature”, “What about the animals?”, “Green is life” and “No more construction” were written in the area where residents carry out physical activities.
It should be remembered that a few days ago, several trees were cut down in that area, which caused rage among many environmentalists, who painted the dead tree trunks with sad faces.
Just this morning, state and municipal authorities reviewed the construction progress of this project, which in its first stage consists of 5 kilometers.
So far, the authorities have not taken a position on these events.
Source: Por Esto
