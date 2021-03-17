“I will change the Constitution” – AMLO

“If it is determined that a change in the electricity law is unconstitutional, I will ask for a reform to the Constitution.” – AMLO
MEXICO CITY (LatinUS) – After a second judge added to suspensions to the electric law reform, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Wednesday morning that if it is determined that the reform to the Electricity Industry Law cannot proceed, he will send an initiative to reform the Constitution.
“I am sure that the reform is not unconstitutional, but if it is determined by the judge, magistrates, ministers, that it is unconstitutional, and that it cannot proceed I would send an initiative to reform the Constitution”, he affirmed.
