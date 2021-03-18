Hotels in Cancun lower their rates to maintain occupancy

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 18, 2021).- For the Easter season, hoteliers expect occupations of up to 55%, mainly domestic tourism, although they had to lower rates by up to 40%.

Antonio Chaves, president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, explained that they continue to sacrifice hotel rates despite the fact that they have increased expenses in order to comply with health security protocols.

“Even with the actions that accommodation centers are taking to attract tourism, the occupancy would be 40% lower, compared to previous years, what is hitting is the issue of rates, due to this they have had to implement down the rates to continue being attractive, ”he explained.

In Cancun, hotels like Óleo Cancún Playa All Inclusive have rates of up to 40%, around $2,690 pesos per night.

Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association, explained that for the holiday season they expect to exceed 400 air frequencies , which would allow reaching an occupancy of over 50%.

“The airlines are maintaining and even offering more expensive plane tickets, however those who are sacrificing the rates are the lodging centers, which not only affects the income of the hoteliers, but also of the workers, since they are less tips for them, ”he mentioned.

Added to this is the competition of the more than 50 thousand accommodations through digital applications that continue to operate, without meeting all the requirements.

According to the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur), at least 665,352 tourists are expected for Easter, which would leave an economic spill of 450 million US dollars, which would be a 45.4% decrease compared to 2019, when they reached nearly 1.2 million tourists.

The PriceTravel Holding agency shared that sun and beach destinations are, so far, the most requested by travelers for the next Easter holiday period, led by Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Puerto Vallarta, which are the most reserved.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments