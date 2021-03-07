Grupo Xcaret issues official statement on palapa fire (VIDEO)

Lightning strikes and sets fire to palapa in Xcaret Resort.
Grupo Xcaret reported that yesterday afternoon a lightning strike hit one of the palapas in Xcaret Park, which caused a fire that consumed all its foliage.
#DePesoRivieraMaya: Rayo causa incendio en una de las palapas del parque Xcaret en #PlayaDelCarmen pic.twitter.com/pzFUhU7qjP— De Peso (@DePeso_) March 7, 2021
Immediately, Grupo Xcaret’s security protocols were activated to contain and completely quell the incident. Likewise, it is reported that as part of our maintenance protocols, all our palapas have a retardant treatment which allowed us to give the necessary time to evacuate and cordon off the accident area, so no visitor or injured collaborator was registered.
Understanding safety as a joint effort, Grupo Xcaret appreciates the timely and prompt response and attention to the call to the H. Fire Department of the municipality of Solidaridad.
Source: Grupo Xcaret press release
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Food restaurant in Texas threatened for announcing face mask requirement
A Mexican restaurant in Houston says.
-
New Cablebus will connect poorer neighborhoods with the subway and bus stations of Mexico City
Mexico City has launched the first of.
-
Mexico is one step away from becoming the world’s largest legal cannabis market
Mexico is inching closer to becoming.
-
Jalisco New Generation Cartel’s Strategy to Take Over Mexico – DEA
According to the DEA, the Jalisco.
-
Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney.
UNITED STATES (Reuters) – The district.
-
Mexico – More expensive electricity and legal battles ahead.
Domestic and foreign law firms foresee.
-
Women’s answer to AMLO’s barricade
Activists painted the names of victims.
-
Traffic disruption in the Paseo Montejo area
Work will be conducted on two.
-
Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico on the rise
This Saturday, Mexico has accumulated 190,357.
-
Ticul will have a hospital; AMLO announces agreement to finish abandoned work
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this.
Leave a Comment