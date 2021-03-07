Grupo Xcaret issues official statement on palapa fire (VIDEO)

Lightning strikes and sets fire to palapa in Xcaret Resort.

Grupo Xcaret reported that yesterday afternoon a lightning strike hit one of the palapas in Xcaret Park, which caused a fire that consumed all its foliage.

#DePesoRivieraMaya: Rayo causa incendio en una de las palapas del parque Xcaret en #PlayaDelCarmen pic.twitter.com/pzFUhU7qjP — De Peso (@DePeso_) March 7, 2021

Immediately, Grupo Xcaret’s security protocols were activated to contain and completely quell the incident. Likewise, it is reported that as part of our maintenance protocols, all our palapas have a retardant treatment which allowed us to give the necessary time to evacuate and cordon off the accident area, so no visitor or injured collaborator was registered.

Understanding safety as a joint effort, Grupo Xcaret appreciates the timely and prompt response and attention to the call to the H. Fire Department of the municipality of Solidaridad.

Source: Grupo Xcaret press release

