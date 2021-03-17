Greetingman means “Man Who Salutes” and it is a South Korean modern sculpture project

In the median located on Calle 7 (between 18 and 20) of the Altabrisa subdivision, the monument called “Greetingman” was installed, which has sparked some controversy on social networks as most people are unaware of its meaning.

This sculpture is one of many identical ones around the world, which symbolizes a greeting among the inhabitants of the Republic of Korea and is a gesture of Korean friendship with other nations.

Greetingman means “Man Who Salutes” and is a modern sculpture project from South Korea, whose main artist is Yoo Young-ho.

The concept comprises the figure of a 6 meter tall man, who bows in a typically Asian sign of reverence.

Meaning of the sculpture

“The first thing a person does when he meets another is to say hello, that is, the greeting is the first step in any relationship. It is the beginning of all communication ”, points out its creator.

It is about a naked man, to represent all men and not a particular type or race, and it is painted blue because according to the sculptor, “when people see this blue they may feel joy and light. That’s why I like this color ”.

Placement of sculpture at various points on the planet

In October 2012, the first statue was inaugurated in the Buceo neighborhood in Montevideo, Uruguay, as the beginning of a series of sculptures to be installed in various parts of the planet.

For this reason, there are sculptures of the Greetingman on the border of South and North Korea, in Ecuador, Panama, Vietnam, and the border between Israel and Palestine.

Regarding the installation of the sculpture, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha pointed out that with the appointment of the Republic of Korea Avenue and now the installation of the “Greetingman”, the City Council and the Korean people ratify their mutual commitment to continue working in a coordinated manner. in the development of projects that benefit Merida and the Korean community that made this city their home.

