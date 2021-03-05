Green juice ideal to lose sizes and show off a great figure

There is a wide variety of green juices, and they have become favorites of many due to the nutrients that fruits and vegetables provide.

Green juice is a drink that has become one of the most popular and favorite for breakfast, and thanks to its ingredients that combine fruits and vegetables, this juice is ideal for nutrients to contribute to the body, as well as finding other benefits such as the power to lose sizes.

Remember that these juices do not replace daily meals, but they do compliment them, contributing to a healthier diet. The wide variety of green juices allows you to take them to lose weight and sizes at breakfast, on an empty stomach, or half an hour before each meal.

These drinks do not have miraculous properties, but as we already mentioned, thanks to the combination of some fruits and vegetables they also help to prolong the feeling of satiety.

Green juice to lose sizes

This juice is made with pineapple, carrot and parsley, apart from reducing retained fluids, helps regulate hormonal balance as well as intestinal transit, thus promoting fat burning, producing a feeling of satiety, and will undoubtedly help you to lose some sizes.

Ingredients

2 carrots

1 cucumber

5 sprigs of parsley

1 green apple

2 slices of pineapple

1 liter of water

You can also have this type of drinks for dinner, but it is advisable to accompany them with a suitable meal, because it is not advisable to dine only juices every day.

Remember that these drinks can be very effective to purify and lose sizes, but specialists warn that they should always be accompanied by a healthy diet and exercise.

