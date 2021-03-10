Governor Mauricio Vila supervises vaccination operation in Tixkokob, Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán (March 10, 2021).- More and more men and women aged 60 and over in the state have received the Coronavirus vaccine and, on this occasion, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal visited the municipality of Tixkokob to verify the administration of doses to the elderly in that area.

Accompanied by the Commander of the 32nd Military Zone, Brigadier General Francisco Miguel Aranda Gutiérrez, and the delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán, Miriam Sánchez Castro, Vila Dosal went to the Family Medical Unit of the IMSS of this municipality to verify the second day of application of vaccines to the elderly population of this demarcation. More than 2,600 doses are being administered at Tixkokob.

The more than 2,600 vaccines correspond to the batch of 12,675 doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that arrived in the state for the people of this sector of the population who live in the municipalities of Temozón, Progreso, and Tixkokob. 7,910 doses are being applied in Progreso and 1,927 in Temozón.

In this context, the Governor witnessed the vaccination of María Esperanza Burgos y Burgos, a 75-year-old resident of Tixkokob, who with great emotion and anxiety came this day to receive her dose against the Coronavirus, which makes her feel more protected from the disease .

The woman pointed out that, although she is very healthy, today is a very important day for her and her family, since, after receiving the vaccine, she feels stronger and sure that she will be well.

“They take good care of me at home and I also take care not to get sick. That is why it is very good that today they are giving us the vaccine, because we are old and we need it. We do not want to get sick, or infect my children and grandchildren” , he indicated.

Finally, Burgos and Burgos thanked the arrival of the vaccine for the elderly in their municipality. “It is nice to see that they are concerned and have us pending. I hope that soon everyone can be vaccinated, we are fortunate to be protected.”

Another of the older adults who received the Coronavirus vaccine this day was Filiberta Puc Canché, 69, who said she felt very blessed to receive her dose, since in recent months she has felt very fearful of catching and making her sick his family.

“The disease scares me, that is why the vaccine is very good because I will be better, more protected and calm,” said the native of Tixkokob.

Accompanied by her husband, Laureano Mex Canché, 70 years old, who was also vaccinated this day, Puc Canché said that she returns home feeling more protected and less concerned about her health, but that does not mean that she will lower her guard, but rather he will take care of himself more.

In the presence of the head of the State Secretariat of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, and the state coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, the Governor made a tour of the different areas that make up this vaccination module, passing through the registration tables, the area for assessing vital signs and triage, where the application and the observation area are carried out.

Source: Yucatán al minuto

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments