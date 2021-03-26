Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervises vaccination campaign in Izamal

Izamal, Yucatán, (March 26, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervised the vaccination process for older adults in the municipality of Izamal. “The vaccine has become a reality for the senior citizens of Izamal so they can be protected in the midst of the pandemic,” the governor declared.

Together with the State coordinator for vaccination against Coronavirus, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, and the Commander of the 32nd. Military Zone, Brigadier General, Francisco Miguel Aranda Gutiérrez, Vila Dosal verified the operation of the vaccination center that was enabled in this population, where part of the 13,650 doses of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that arrived in the state were administered in Izamal. The rest were destined for Tekax, Peto, Tinum, and Akil.

Accompanied by the head of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas and the delegate of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the state, Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, Vila Dosal went to the “San Marcos” park dome, where he began his tour of the elderly registration areas that takes place at this point and later they are transferred to the Rural Hospital Number 62 of the IMSS, where the waiting room is, assessment of vital signs, simultaneous vaccination of 20 people and an observation area, which make up the vaccination center.

The director of the Rural Hospital Number 62 IMSS-Bienestar Izamal, Mónica Portilla Gregorio, explained to Vila Dosal that, to prioritize the application of health protocols, the dome, and the IMSS Hospital were adapted to carry out this process.

In both places, Vila Dosal greeted the elderly and acknowledged that with their collaboration in this process, “they help us to end this pandemic as soon as possible.”

Subsequently, Vila Dosal witnessed the application of the dose against Covid-19 to men and women aged 60 and over, including Miguel Ángel Miranda Chan, 62, from the rural community of Xanabá. The man pointed out that he thought it was excellent news to have this opportunity to receive the vaccine.

The vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination campaign and the state government will be supporting with these tasks.

Vila Dosal continues to insist before the federal authorities that all state health personnel, regardless of whether they are from the public or private sector, must be vaccinated as a priority, as well as the paramedics of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) and the Red Cross.

Until Thursday, March 25rh, the vaccination of older adults presents an advance in Oxkutzcab of 38 percent of the doses received, in Hunucmá 92.3 percent, in Chemax 24.3 percent, in Acanceh 78.6 percent, in Chichimilá 64.1 percent, in Buctzotz 81.9 percent, Río Lagartos with 60.1 percent, San Felipe already with 100 percent, Tekax with 83.8 percent, Peto 46.6 percent, Izamal 33.8 percent, Akil 95.8 percent and Tinum with 57.9 percent.

Likewise, vaccines are being applied to people over 60 years of age in Tizimín with an advance of 92.3 percent and Maxcanú with 83.6.

The vaccines that were intended for older adults in Ticul, Espita, Kanasín, Progreso, Tixkokob, Temozón, Valladolid, Motul, Conkal, Kaua, and Umán; as well as medical personnel from Covid areas and at the first level of medical care, they have already been applied in their entirety.

