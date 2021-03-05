Goodbye to ancient tree in Tizimín

Tizimín, Yucatán (March 5, 2021).- Civil Protection Personnel removed an ancient tree that collapsed on the corner of Calle 46 and 69, in the Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood of Tizimín.

The site was attended by the officers who were in charge of cordoned off the area to avoid an accident.

Later, Civil Protection personnel came to the site and were in charge of removing the huge fallen tree that was obstructing the road.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

