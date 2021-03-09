Gang members attack and kill a man in Merida’s Colonia Juan Pablo II

According to SIPSE, the victim was having a beer with a friend when they were both attacked by gang members.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Sergio “N” , 53 years old, died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9th, when a gang member identified as Marco Antonio “N” stabbed him in the chest in a violent attack that occurred in Colonia Juan Pablo II.
In addition, another gang member named Edwin de J. “N” seriously injured a man by throwing a brick to his head, sending him to the hospital. Both hooligans were arrested.
The events took place on a property on Calle 38 (between 47 and 47-A) in the aforementioned area.
Sergio and his friend Emmanuel “N” had been drinking beers. However, the problem started when a group of gang members passed by, and started insulting them.
Sergio responded, and Marco Antonio N took out a knife stabbing him in the chest. Emmanuel wanted to intervene, but Edwin N threw a brick to his head. The family of both men came out and caught sight of the escaping aggressors.
The attention of the authorities was requested, and SSP agents began a swift operation in the area to find the attackers, while paramedics treated both injured and sent them to a hospital, where, unfortunately, Mr. Edwin died.
The police officers managed to arrest the two gang members, who were taken to jail waiting for the affected families to file the corresponding formal complaints.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Should Americans reconsider their Mexico spring break plans?
Embassy warns Americans to avoid spring.
-
‘Just shoot me if you want to’: Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers
Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing.
-
Spray-painted monuments cleaned up in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On the morning of.
-
Mexico Experts Recommend Approving Covaxin Vaccine
Mexico City – The Federal Commission for.
-
Progreso Ecological Police: on a mission to preserve local flora and fauna
The corporation has five booths and.
-
World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after act of heroism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 80.
-
Mexico will acquire 22 million more doses of Chinese Covid vaccine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico aims.
-
Montejo monument spray-painted by protesters
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Monday, March 8th,.
-
Mexico inflation quickens in February to highest since October
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexican annual inflation.
-
More than 60 million have been vaccinated in the US already
More than 60 million people in.
Leave a Comment