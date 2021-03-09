Gang members attack and kill a man in Merida’s Colonia Juan Pablo II

According to SIPSE, the victim was having a beer with a friend when they were both attacked by gang members.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Sergio “N” , 53 years old, died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9th, when a gang member identified as Marco Antonio “N” stabbed him in the chest in a violent attack that occurred in Colonia Juan Pablo II.

In addition, another gang member named Edwin de J. “N” seriously injured a man by throwing a brick to his head, sending him to the hospital. Both hooligans were arrested.

The events took place on a property on Calle 38 (between 47 and 47-A) in the aforementioned area.

Sergio and his friend Emmanuel “N” had been drinking beers. However, the problem started when a group of gang members passed by, and started insulting them.

Sergio responded, and Marco Antonio N took out a knife stabbing him in the chest. Emmanuel wanted to intervene, but Edwin N threw a brick to his head. The family of both men came out and caught sight of the escaping aggressors.

The attention of the authorities was requested, and SSP agents began a swift operation in the area to find the attackers, while paramedics treated both injured and sent them to a hospital, where, unfortunately, Mr. Edwin died.

The police officers managed to arrest the two gang members, who were taken to jail waiting for the affected families to file the corresponding formal complaints.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments