Ford Mustang catches fire in García Ginerés

The driver of a Mustang was scared to life, when he saw how his car began to catch fire while he was driving through García Ginerés

The entire front of a Mustang was turned into burned scrap, when it caught fire while it was being driven on Hidalgo Avenue, at the height of 38-A street in the García Ginerés neighborhood. The insurer declared the car a total loss.

The Mustang was driven by David Alpizar Carrillo, who was rector of the UTM and was heading west on the aforementioned avenue, but when he passed over the train tracks on Calle 38-A, he saw smoke coming from the car’s engine, and thinking the worst, he parked himself.

It was so that the flames began to come out of the front, and when they saw what was happening, neighbors of the course approached to try to control the flames together with the guide, but it was practically impossible because they were moving very fast.

Then the firefighters arrived, who managed to control the accident before it completely enveloped the car, but the heat produced by the fire damaged the dashboard and interiors, and not to mention the front of the car, where everything started, which was scorched.

When the insurer arrived, it was determined that it was a total loss, and the support of a crane was requested to tow what was left of this once powerful Ford Mustang, taking note of this, SSP agents arrived together with traffic experts.

