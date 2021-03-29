For third time, Renán Barrera registers as a candidate for mayor of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 29, 2021).- This Sunday mayor Renan Barrera attended the act of registration as a candidate of the PAN political party for the Municipal Presidency of Mérida before the Institute of Electoral Procedures and Citizen Participation (IEPAC), in an unprecedented act that is to seek re-election for the third time of the mayor’s office in the Yucatecan capital.

Meridans are characterized by many values, but if we could highlight one above all, it would be perseverance. “With perseverance we have managed to build the safest city in all of Mexico. Perseverance is not giving up and is causing daily changes to achieve better conditions”, said Renán Barrera Concha accompanied by his wife Diana Castillo Laviada.

Barrera Concha registered this Sunday at 10 am before the members of the IEPAC, María de Lourdes Rosas Moya, President Counselor; Hidalgo Armando Victoria Maldonado, Executive Secretary and Lic. Jorge Antonio Vallejo Buenfil, Electoral Counselor.

He was accompanied by the representative of the PAN before the Institute of Electoral Procedures and Citizen Participation, Sergio Chan Lugo; as well as by the Delegate in Yucatan of the PAN, Margarita Martínez Fisher.

In an interview, minutes before the registration, Barrera Concha reiterated that on April 6, he will request his license from the Merida Town Council to separate from office temporarily, and a few days later, start his political electoral campaign seeking to be reelected.

He stated that leaving office before starting the campaign is a personal decision that he assumes in order to pay for equity in the contest and the neutrality of the use of public resources and, he recalled that Mexican and Yucatecan laws do not oblige him to separate from the position.

-We feel very excited as a family, we have been at the forefront on two occasions and with humility and all the experience we put ourselves back before the trust of the citizens, he said.

Mérida needs to keep moving forward, he stressed, especially today, when we are facing one of the most challenging times in the world, the pandemic has given us great challenges and it is not the time to improvise or experiment, stability, tranquility and the city project are at state.

With the registration before the IEPAC, the list of candidates for council offices nominated by the National Action Party (PAN) was also registered.

The list of candidates for the council with a relative majority is made up of: Diana Mercedes Canto Moreno, Alejandro Iván Ruz Castro, Hilada Paulina Peniche Rodríguez, Álvaro Cetina Puerto, María Gabriela Baqueiro Valencia, Rafael Rodríguez Méndez, Celia María Rivas Rodríguez, Raúl Fernando Escalante Aguilar , Mariana Gaber Fernández Montilla and Ricardo Eligio de Jesús Ascencio Maldonado.

The list of candidates for proportional representation councils includes: Susana Guadalupe Méndez Argüelles, Josué David Camargo Gamboa. Aura Loza Álvarez, Guillermo Julián Braga Canto, Angélica Esperanza Mena Magaña and Henry Alejandro Aldana Chí.

