For the second consecutive year, Mexico is out of the ranking of attractive countries for Foreign Direct Investment

According to Ricardo Haneine, managing partner of AT Kearney, Mexico needs to refocus its efforts to regain investor confidence
For the second consecutive year, Mexico came out of the ranking of the 25 most attractive countries to receive Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI ).
The 2021 Kearney Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, prepared by AT Kearney, highlights that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be long-lasting on direct investment flows globally.
In the case of Mexico , it is the second consecutive time that it does not appear in the index, although the first time it came out was in 2011.
For Ricardo Haneine, managing partner of AT Kearney, the country needs to refocus its efforts to regain investor confidence, since governance and transparency of rules are the main factors that limit the attraction of resources.
