Five thousand people attend the “Love of Lesbian” concert in Barcelona, Spain

People had to undergo instant Covid-19 tests to attend

Barcelona, Spain, (March 29, 2021).- Five thousand fans attended a rock concert in Barcelona yesterday after undergoing instant Covid-19 tests, proving its effectiveness in preventing coronavirus outbreaks at large

public events.

The show of the Spanish group Love of Lesbian has special authorization from the health authorities. Although the rest of the country is limited to congregations of no more than four people in closed spaces, the participants in the concert will be able to interact freely, although wearing masks.

People with heart problems, cancer, or who have been in contact with someone infected in recent weeks were not able to participate. Ticket buyers chose from three locations in Barcelona to undergo rapid antigen testing yesterday morning. Those with negative results received a code on their cell phones validating their tickets for the concert at the Palau Sant Jordi starting at 7 in the afternoon.

Organizers said it is the first commercial event of this magnitude held in Europe during the pandemic.

All tickets were sold. Tickets, which range in price from $ 27 to $ 33 Euro, include the cost of the test and the high-quality mask, the use of which was mandatory, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

The show is backed by local authorities and experts from the Barcelona-based Foundation for Fighting AIDS and Infectious Diseases, which organized a similar study at a concert with 500 people in December. He said the results of that preliminary case showed that antigen testing and the use of masks were effective in preventing infections within the concert, despite no social distancing rules.

