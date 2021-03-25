Firefighters control flames at the San Benito Market in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 25, 2021).- A food stand in the San Benito market caught fire early in the morning, around 4 a.m., the alarm alerted the firefighters of Station No. 1. According to the fire department, the incident was due to a short circuit in a refrigerator that started the fire.

Fortunately, the Bomberos put out the fire quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to other businesses.

Firefighters from the SSP arrived at the scene and attacked the incident with hoses, throwing jets of water on the fire, which ended up with a refrigerator and dining utensils, among others.

The walls of the place were black because of the smoke that came from the fire.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments