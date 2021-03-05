Firefighters capture a crocodile that roamed the streets of Kinchil

Kinchil, Yucatán, (March 04, 2021).- What a scare was a motorcycle taxi driver who was traveling in the first minutes of this Wednesday, he was about to run over a crocodile that crossed him at the corner of Calle 21 and 14 of this municipality.
The young man who was going home called the Municipal Police, as the huge reptile came out of the forest.
After arriving, the local police agents asked the firefighters of unit 793 of the Ministry of Public Security for support.
The rescuers secured the animal when it tried to enter a vacant lot in Colonia San Marcial.
Finally, the ‘croc’ of almost one meter was transferred to its natural habitat by waterways on the way to Celestún.
Source: yucatanalinstante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Gender violence, a serious public health problem in Yucatan
Merida, Yucatán, (March 5, 2021).- “Gender violence.
-
AMLO proposes to reopen schools in Campeche on April
México City, (March 5, 2021).-This Friday,.
-
Unprecedented, Pope travels to Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis opened.
-
Pandemic weakens formal employment in Mexico
Mexico had its worst January in.
-
Youtuber YosStop denounce for a case of sexual abuse against a minor
México, City (March 5, 2021).-Yoss Hoffman,.
-
Green juice ideal to lose sizes and show off a great figure
There is a wide variety of.
-
Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez sues Pemex for more than 2 million dollars
México City (March 5, 2021).- Checo Pérez.
-
Outrageous! Mexican Consul in Canada caught on video masturbating
Mexico City, (March 4, 2021).– The Consul.
-
Goodbye to ancient tree in Tizimín
Tizimín, Yucatán (March 5, 2021).- Civil Protection.
-
Mérida City Council is committed to female empowerment, mayor says
“To continue building a better society,.
Leave a Comment