Facebook and Instagram promise to control political ads in Mexico

Gradually, Facebook and Instagram users in Mexico will have more control that will allow them to see fewer ads on electoral and political issues on these social networks, including the guidelines of candidates, parties, and political figures.

This initiative joins other measures that the company has implemented in the country for the next elections, such as the transparency tool for political and electoral advertisements and the Announcement Library, which keeps information on who is responsible for seven years. these, how much I pay for them and the audience to which they were directed.

To enable control over electoral and political advertisements, users must visit the advertisement preferences within the “Settings” section, select “Announcement Topics” and then choose “See less” within the elections and politics category.

This control can also be enabled in the configuration options that will appear in these types of ads.

This launch is part of a global expansion in more than 90 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador in Latin America. The first time it was presented was in 2020, in the United States.

“We are giving people the power to decide what type of ads they want to see on Facebook and Instagram through this tool, which will allow them to have greater control over their experience on the platforms,” ​​explained Marcos Tourinho, leader of the election team for Latin America on Facebook. “The function was born from our conversations with users, activists, and organizations around the world, who told us that people want to have more control over the display of announcements about electoral processes and to know more about who publishes said content.”

Source: Sipse

