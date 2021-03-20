Expedia says small villages and beaches are the favorite Holy Week destinations for Mexicans

Travelers who have already begun planning their trips are primarily interested in beach resorts in places like the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Cancun.

Mexico City as of March 22, 2021 — Easter holidays are approaching, representing one of the most important vacation times for Mexicans. According to Information from Expedia, since 2020, the pandemic has made Easter a mostly domestic event with 86% of searches being for national destinations compared to the previous year’s 73%1. This year it is expected that the trend will continue as domestic destinations remain popular due to the pandemic.

Trending destinations for this Holy Week

Expedia predicts the top destinations for Mexican travelers for Holy Week will be beach resorts and small towns. Looking at lodging demand, travelers who have already begun planning their trips are primarily interested in beach resorts in places like the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cancun2.

But as the holiday gets closer, Expedia predicts villages and smaller towns will grow in popularity, which was the case in 2019. What’s the reason? Well, most Mexicans wait until the last minute before booking more local getaways while the resort vacations usually involve more advance planning. However, it is recommended that this year people make their plans more in advance as there is a more flexible offer that doesn’t punish travelers for changes and cancellations.

Looking at prior top destinations for Holy Week in Mexico, these are the states with the most attractive small towns that we expect to see on the Mexican traveler’s list this year:

1) Veracruz (Coatepec, Coscomatepec, Orizaba, Papantla, Xico)

2) Querétaro (Bernal, Cadereyta de Montes, Jalpan de Serra, Tequisquiapan)

3) Coahuila (Cuatro Cienegas, Arteaga, Parras de la Fuente y Viesca)

4) Morelos (Tepoztlan, Tequesquitengo, Tlayacapan)

5) Estado de México (El Oro, Iztapan de la Sal, Malinalco, Tepotzotlán, Valle de Bravo y Villa del Carbon)

6) Chiapas (Comitàn, Palenque y San Cristobal de las Casas)

7) Oaxaca (Capulalpam, Huautla, Mazunte, Mitla, Puerto Escondido)

8) Guanajuato (San Miguel de Allende)

Expedia understands how the global impact of the pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of sticking to government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Due to the Covid 19, it is important to take care of yourself and remain up to date on the latest travel guides and restrictions.

Find what to expect, including flexible travel and other information to make informed travel decisions at: https://www.expedia.mx/lp/b/coronavirus-viajes

