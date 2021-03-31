Edible flowers in Mexico: more than just beauty

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- Mexican cuisine is distinguished by its colorful dishes and its mixture of peculiar flavors. Over time, Mexican cooks and chefs have sought to highlight their dishes, and one of the key ingredients to achieve this has been flowers.

According to the National Polytechnic Institute, through the Morelos Biotic Products Development Center, there are more than 70 flowers for human consumption, of which between 30 and 50 species can be found in Mexico.

Among the most popular edible flowers are the following:

Jamaica flower

Pumpkin flower

Lavender

Bougainvillea

Rose

Geranium

Dahlia

Borage

Cress

Carnation

Mallow

Chamomile

Dandelion

Cempasuchil

Basil

Orange blossom

Begonia

Calendula

Chrysanthemum

Dill

Hibiscus

Sun flower

Jazmine

Daisy

Rosemary

Violet

Yucca

Gustatory poetry

On Anatole France street, in Polanco, stands Dulce Patria , chef Martha Ortiz’s restaurant .

For Martha, the presence of flowers in the kitchen is a narrative fantasy, in which Mexican cuisine is crowned with delicacy and elegance. “The flowers caress each other, strong in their structure and beauty, but completely feminine in essence; leafless to accompany dishes, petals like perfect lovers ”.

Fried flowers, stuffed, weathered, or bathed with ingredients that interact with them; dishes that evoke joy while winking at the femininity, sweetness, and elegance that only flowers possess.

Cosmopolitan garden

In Colonia Roma is Casa Virginia; a cozy restaurant with wood finishes and soft lighting, it also has a small organic garden on its roof.

Its owner, chef Mónica Patiño, offered us a gastronomic sample of her kitchen where the meeting of edible flowers with different ingredients makes a charming combination. The chef stressed that the flowers in the kitchen can look spectacular or seem too cheesy: “Flowers should be the final touch in the kitchen, as a pin is in clothing.”

To know more

The San Juan Market, in Mexico City, is recognized as the gastronomic paradise of the city. In front of the gourmet shops, this one stands out for its variety, since in San Juan you can find not only edible flowers but also an endless number of exotic ingredients, seafood, meats, and cheeses.

In the heart of Mexico City, is the San Juan market , in which Mrs. Rosa María, along with her family, owns several places where they offer fruits and vegetables so fresh and colorful that they appear to be posing waiting to be photographed.

Along with the tiny sprouts and vegetables, we found a small edible garden. Red, yellow, orange, pink flowers, and some with color combinations ready to be transformed into dishes and moments.

Mrs. Rosa María stated that her daughter, Claudia, prepared some desserts and dishes with flowers. and people is delighted with the options that Claudia suggested: from floral cupcakes to salads with colorful petals and buttons.

