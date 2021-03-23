Drug lord “El Cholo” executed in Guadalajara, Jalisco

Mexican authorities believe a body found wrapped in plastic and left on a park bench in Guadalajara belongs to notorious drug lord “El Cholo.”

While not yet formally identified, signs pinned to the corpse with knives said in Spanish, “the traitor El Cholo”, the nickname for Carlos Enrique Sanchez.

Formerly a top member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Sanchez left the group to form a competing criminal gang known as La Nueva Plaza in 2017, according to Infobae.com.

The ensuing war for control of Guadalajara’s drug trade led to an escalation of violence in the city.

The body was found in Jardin Hidalgo in the city of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, on Thursday, shortly after video emerged on YouTube of Sanchez handcuffed and surrounded by six masked and armed men as he took responsibility for the spate of violence in recent years.

It included the 2018 attack on the US consulate in Guadalajara, a shooting in Tonala that left 11 people dead, and the discovery of hidden graves in Tlaquepaque, according to Mexico News Daily.

In the video, Sanchez also says he was working with the Mexican authorities against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, naming Mexico City police officer Garcia Harfuch.

Mr Harfuch, who has survived a shooting in 2020, denied the claims on Twitter, saying that statements made by a criminal kidnapped by other criminals were false.

“My commitment to society is firm, fighting crime to the last consequences,” he said.

Source: INFOBAE

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







