Despegar foresees a “tourist boom” for Quintana Roo

According to an analysis carried out by Despegar, the largest Latin online agency, during the last five weeks, there has been a continuous growth in searches on the platform of 30% compared to the average of the previous weeks, which could result in a ‘tourist boom’ for the Mexican Caribbean

The company revealed that 30% of all Mexico’s beach destinations and magical towns have been favored, which is mainly due to the fact that Mexican tourists have highlighted their interest in visiting outdoor places since their priority is to be in contact with nature.

According to Alejandro Calligaris, Country Manager of Despegar México, Despegar has detected a very clear interest of Mexicans for beach destinations for a future trip, mainly to Cancun, Riviera Maya, Mérida, Playa del Carmen, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and San José del Cabo.

The manager highlights that the destinations that have also rebounded and stand out among the preferences of the sector are magical towns, such as Tulum and Bacalar.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, during the seventh week of 2021, Cancun obtained the highest level of hotel occupancy with 43.7%, while Los Cabos obtained 42.0% and Puerto Vallarta, 35.9% occupancy.

Likewise, the agency has indicated that the application of PCR tests and monitoring in compliance with hygiene and healthy distance measures have helped to preserve this scenario.

Calligaris said that in this sense, and given the importance of the reactivation of the tourism sector in the country, Despegar will carry out an exclusive Travel Sale from March 8 to 15, which he explained is an event where Mexicans can book their next trip with flexible policies for this year and even for early 2022.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments