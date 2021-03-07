Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico on the rise

This Saturday, Mexico has accumulated 190,357 deaths due to Covid-19, that is, 779 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

MEXICO CITY (Health Secretariat) – 6,561 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were reported yesterday, Saturday March 06, 2021, for a total of 2,125,866 infections.

An estimated 2,320,836 cases have been reported. According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, 5.6 million patients have been studied, informed the General Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, José Luis Alomía, at a press conference.

According to Johns Hopkins University, with these figures, Mexico ranks thirteenth in the world in the number of infections and third in the number of deaths due to the pandemic, behind the United States and Brazil.

He said that there is an average occupancy of 28% of general beds and 72% available so far. Among the 32 states of the country, Mexico City and Puebla’s state stand out with 52% and 50%, respectively, of general saturation, while the other 30 states have less than 50% occupancy.

In terms of intensive care beds, with ventilator, there is a national occupancy of 31% and 69% available, with Mexico City with 58% saturation and the other 31 entities with less than 50% occupancy.

In terms of deaths, the Mexican capital, the focus of the pandemic, alone accounted for 19.1% of all deaths nationwide, almost one in five deaths.

Vaccination in Mexico

The General Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, José Luis Alomía, informed that this Saturday 24,976 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied.

So far, 2 million 765 thousand 805 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been applied throughout the country.

603,447 health and education personnel have received the two doses required for immunity. Also, one million 343,897 adults over 60 years of age have received the first dose.

The country, with 128 million inhabitants, has committed 34.4 million doses from the American Pfizer, 79.4 from the British AstraZeneca, 35 from the Chinese CanSino, 24 from the Russian Sputnik V, ten from the Chinese Sinovac, and 51.4 from the Covax platform of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Mexican Government began this Saturday the distribution of 800,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac after receiving from the health authority the certificate of analysis of the antigen, informed Birmex, a state-owned company dedicated to the production and commercialization of biologicals.

In a press release, the company informed that the biologic left its facilities, located in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, neighboring Mexico City, to the 32 states that make up the country.

“They will be applied to adults over 60 years of age to continue with the national vaccination plan against covid-19,” said the note.

