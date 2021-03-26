Council limits mobility in Sisal, authorities will allow transit until 6:00 p.m.

Hunucmá, Yucatán, (March 26, 2021).- Just days before the Easter holidays, a significant increase in the influx of tourists is expected in the port of Sisal. Therefore, the commune of that municipality established mobility restrictions on weekends: “the population will only be able to transit between 5 AM and 6 PM”.

In a statement, the Hunucmá city council indicated that in view of the contingency and aligned with its commitment to the health contingency situation, this agreement was made to redouble efforts for prevention.

“To provide security and thus reduce the high rate of contagion in our municipality, and especially in the port of Sisal, strict and much-needed measures will be applied as of this weekend.

Besides, two checkpoints have been installed at both the entrance of the city of Hunucmá and the port of Sisal in order to monitor the entrance of visitors, as well as vehicular and pedestrian mobility, that will be limited starting today Friday, March 26th.

The municipal authorities indicated that other indications such as the correct use of face masks, antibacterial gel, and maintaining a healthy distance must be respected throughout the whole municipality

