Civil association files an injunction against Energy Reform before Mexico’s Federal Courts

San Luis Potosí, SLP, (March 12, 2021).- Luis Gonzáles Lozano spokesman for the civil association, “Cambio de Ruta”, considered that the energy reform, presented by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, approved by the Senate of the Republic, and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 9, needs to be analyzed by the association, but from the outset, Gonzalez Lozano said that this reform is unconstitutional and unconventional, in addition to violating human rights, for which an injunction trial will be filed before federal courts.

González Lozano indicated this reform goes against human rights because it violates the right to life, health, healthy environment, and consumer rights, for this reason, he pointed out that this reform is a regression and violates international treaties.

That is why the injunction trial will be promoted but he said that he has until the end of April to promote it, and given that the issue is very complex, he calculated that a preliminary analysis of the reform will be completed in two more weeks.

Regarding the appeals against the Ministry of Energy (Sener), due to the obstruction in the use of renewable energies, González Lozano, reported that the 32 appeals are still in ordinary process, so he estimates that they should be resolved in 3 or 4 month.

For now, the suspension of the agreement between Sener and the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) was achieved, which prevented the use of clean energy, “now we are evaluating how the reform will impact these protections.”

It should be noted that wind and solar energy are renewable energies that the Sener obstructed, both at the macro and micro level, a federal agreement that for González Lozano violates national and international treaties since these energies are not used, those that will be applied are those of burning fuel oil, which is polluting fossil energy.

