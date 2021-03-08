Christ of Chucmichén travels to Dzilam González

Dzilam González, Yucatán (March 6, 2021) .- For the third consecutive year the image of the Christ of Chucmichén arrived in this town on pilgrimage, a religious activity promoted by the parish priest Melchor Rey Trejo Alvarado.

Despite the situation generated by the health emergency of COVID-19, the faithful of the Temax commissioner fulfilled the annual pilgrimage of their patron saint to the parish of the municipal seat.

Dzilam Gonzalez is located 94 kilometers (58 miles) east of Merida (INEGI)

The image will remain from March 5th to 12th, and its return is expected to be at 4 pm on the 12th.

