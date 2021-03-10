Cancun’s air connection with Spain is restored

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 10, 2021).- The night of Monday, March 8, the Madrid-Cancun route of Iberojet, formerly Evelop, landed again at the Cancun International Airport. Onboard an Airbus A350 with a capacity of 432 seats, the return of this frequency occurs almost a year after its last arrival, when in the third week of March 2020 air activity worldwide had to be paused due to the situation. health caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

“The return of this route means not only the increase in connections with Europe to the Mexican Caribbean but also the launch of our destinations towards a successful tourist recovery that is taking place thanks to the trust and certainty that is generated with the practice of habits and hygiene protocols and the commitment of all tourism service providers in the state”, commented the general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, Darío Flota Ocampo.

In 2019, Spain was the second generating country for foreign visitors from Europe, with a marked preference for the Riviera Maya, with the summer months being the ones with the highest demand. The scheduling of these flights represents a great step in the recovery of that destination in the Mexican Caribbean.

In this regard, Juan Carlos García, Caribe de Ávoris executive, the Barceló Group’s travel division, commented: “We are delighted to resume operations between Madrid and Cancun, a much-loved destination with which we have been working for countless time and which for tourists and travelers from Spain is a guarantee of enjoyment of your vacation time, meeting and exceeding your expectations.

For this reason, we hope to return to normality in the shortest possible time, overcoming this forced pause to which we have been forced by circumstances ”.

For his part, the director of the Cancun International Airport, Carlos Trueba Coll, mentioned: “almost a year after the regular air operations between Mexico and Spain were suspended, today we are pleased to receive this Iberojet flight with which we resumed the reception of Spanish visitors to the Mexican Caribbean. The historic affiliate relationship between Spain and Mexico is strengthened at the same time that a firm step forward is taken in the economic recovery of our countries. Welcome, Iberojet! ”.

Iberojet is the new brand that the two airlines of Ávoris, the travel division of Barceló Group, Evelop, and Orbest, are going to start using from the month of May. Ávoris’ air operations are integrated with the rest of its value chain, where the group’s tour operators and their receptive services allow the retail distribution of travel in Spain to have the best vacation product and services in this traditional destination for the public Spanish.

The arrival of the passengers was greeted with excitement, at the Cancun International Airport, to the sound of mariachi, Mayan dancers, and stilt walkers that celebrated the return of this flight that will connect Spain with the Mexican Caribbean.

