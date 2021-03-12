Cancun General Hospital had to reconvert to care for Covid patients

Cancun, Q. Roo, (March 12, 2021).- On March 13, 2020, the first patient infected by Covid-19 was reported in Quintana Roo, an Italian resident in Mexico, but who had traveled to her country, where she was infected and had to be admitted to the Jesús Kumate Rodríguez General Hospital. .

“She had no complications, she got over it, but from then on cases began to appear by the dozen. The strongest peak was in the months of July and August, it is when our hospital had the highest number of Covid-19 patients, ”explained Aurelio Espinosa Rojas, director of the Cancun General Hospital.

This pandemic, the doctor said, generated a very important change in the hospital: practically the entire hospitalization area had to be converted into a Covid patient care area.

Currently there are 18 Covid patients who are hospitalized in the Jesús Kumate, of which six are intubated, with mechanical ventilation; at the highest peak of 2020 they had more than 100 hospitalized patients.

Unfortunately, he indicated, the population has not maintained the protocols at all times, which has caused different spikes of infections, as happened in January after the December holidays and although at the moment there are declining numbers, the peak of infections could be repeated after Easter.

“Let’s hope that by that time a large part of the most susceptible people, which are the elderly, which is where mortality is highest, are already vaccinated,” he said.

For this week, he commented, the modification in some of the tents and the opening of intensive therapy were planned, because the two therapies that were had destined to the care of Covid patients and one year after the pandemic began, there was already a very important demand for non-Covid patients, who require intensive therapy.

He exhorted the population to continue taking care of themselves, maintain all health protocols: the use of a mask, maintain a healthy distance, and frequent hand washing because the infections have not stopped.

Source: La Jornada Maya

