Campeche back to school in April: AMLO

Campeche, Campeche, (March 26, 2021).- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, confirmed that Campeche will return to face-to-face classes in April, after completing the vaccination of all older adults in the state, during a press conference in the Third Naval Region of Lerma.
“An agreement was reached to return to face-to-face classes, at the end of the older adults vaccination process, we are going to vaccinate the teachers because the commitment is to end the school year with classes,” said the president, who added, “we do not want a rebound, that is why the priority is the vaccination of all senior citizens, by vaccinating them all, we reduce mortality by 80 percent,” AMLO said.
The return will be in accordance with the protocol established by local and federal authorities, staggered, and always depending on a green epidemiological traffic light.
In his turn to speak, Carlos Miguel Aysa González, governor of Campeche, announced that 137 schools will reopen for face-to-face classes during the first stage of the staggering return, so it will be in communities with few inhabitants, with a green traffic light, and where all older adults have been vaccinated.
“We developed a large pilot plan for the mixed staggered reactivation of basic-level educational services. There will be 137 schools that will open and they will do so under certain criteria ”, the governor concluded.
