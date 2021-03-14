Asteroid the size of the Golden Gate Bridge to zoom by Earth on March 21st

An asteroid similar in size to the Golden Gate Bridge will whip past Earth later this month — the largest and fastest asteroid to pass close to our planet this year.
But don’t worry, it won’t get too close.
The asteroid, officially known by NASA as 231937 (2001 FO32), is about 1,300 to 2,230 feet wide, according to observations made by the NEOWISE team, putting it at the smaller end of the scale. It has an orbit period of 810 days.
The asteroid is smaller than the last notable one to make a close approach to Earth, but it will be three times closer, NASA said in a statement Thursday.
2001 FO32 is set to come within 1.25 million miles of Earth at 11:02 a.m. ET on March 21, just one day after the spring equinox. That’s close enough for NASA to classify it as “potentially hazardous” in its database of near-Earth asteroids, a designation given when they come within about 4.65 million miles of Earth, and are larger than 500 feet in diameter.
It will zoom past at almost 77,000 miles per hour, or 21 miles per second — peaking scientists’ interests as one of the fastest space rocks known to fly past Earth. The asteroid is “unusually speedy” due to its highly inclined and elongated orbit around the sun, which takes it closer to the sun than Mercury and twice as far from the sun as Mars.
“This is the closest predicted approach in 2021 for any moderately large asteroid, where ‘moderately large’ means at least several hundred meters in size,” Paul Chodas, the Director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, told CBS News.
However, it poses no risk of impact, and scientists know its path very accurately, having studied it for about two decades.
“As 2001 FO32 makes its inner solar system journey, the asteroid picks up speed like a skateboarder rolling down a halfpipe, and then slows after being flung back out into deep space and swinging back toward the Sun,” NASA said.
The upcoming encounter gives astronomers the unique opportunity to gain a better understanding of the asteroid, including its size, reflectiveness and composition. Some of the studies will make use of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON CBS NEWS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Biden Administration Calls in FEMA to Help At Border Crisis
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden.
-
New U.S. Travel Warning To Mexico For Spring Break Holidays
MEXICO CITY (Fronteras Desk) — A.
-
Chichen Itza will remain closed from March 20 to 22, INAH confirms
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The arrival of spring is one.
-
Dangerous jellyfish invade Progreso beaches
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (March 14, 2021),. Progreso.
-
Strange deaths of a girl and a baby in Mérida and Kanasín
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 13, 2021).- The.
-
One-million China’s Sinovac vaccine shipment arrives in Mexico
(Reuters) – Mexico received a shipment.
-
Despite rape accusations, MORENA ratifies candidate Salgado Macedonio
(AP) A candidate for governorship in.
-
Selena ‘Would Have Been Very Excited’ to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Says Dad
“Selena’s life was cut short, but.
-
Yucatan must nominate more indigenous candidates for public positions
Mexico, March 12, 2021.- The National.
-
IYEM will offer financial support for the purchase of bicycles in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán (March 13, 2021).- As.
Leave a Comment