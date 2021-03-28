Argentina halts flights from Mexico, Brazil, and Chile

They’re three of the worst-hit countries in the region: Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. But Argentina also has a nervous eye on its other struggling neighbors.
The truth is that the neighboring countries are doing very poorly regarding the pandemic, and it’s good for us to close a bit, to restrict, to be able to resolve the problem internally.
Argentina has suffered more than 55,000 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, but the authorities in Buenos Aires are particularly concerned about the situation over its long border with Brazil, where more than 307,000 people have died and nearly 30 million have been infected, many of them by the particularly virulent P1 and P2 strains of the virus.
Neighboring Chile saw a record number of 7,600 infections in a single day, despite a tight lockdown covering almost the whole country and a robust vaccination program that has reached more than half its 19 million population.
Mexico last week became the third country in the world, after Brazil and the United States, to suffer more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.
They, too, join the list of countries no longer able to fly in and out of Argentina, and others may soon follow. Peru has now registered more than 1 and 1/2 million infections, 11,000 in one day, 40,000 confirmed as the more infectious variant from Brazil.
Source: AJ
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
