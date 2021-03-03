Another sicario from the Las Americas murder is arrested.

Luis Felipe Saidén, head of Public Security, and Juan Manuel León León, the State Attorney General, reported the arrest of another person implicated in the execution of Jesús Damasco Contreras, “Chuy,” in the Las Américas neighborhood last Tuesday, February 23.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – At a press conference, Saiden and León León explained that the arrest occurred yesterday in the State of Mexico. The subject is being transferred to Merida to be placed before a Judge.

Only two implicated

According to the prosecutor, the two people arrested are the only ones who participated in the execution and then fled in a vehicle that they kept in a property near where the murder took place. The second detainee was identified as Ernesto Amaro.



Intelligence work

Saidén pointed out that these arrests resulted from intelligence work carried out by the SSP and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.



As reported by The Yucatan Times, the first arrest occurred last Sunday, 28th. The suspect is Daniel A. P., 30 years old, originally from the State of Mexico and with a criminal record in other states. As we also published, Damasco Contreras, “Chuy,” came to live in Merida a month and a half ago, apparently fleeing from “unfinished business” he had with organized crime in Cancun, Quintana Roo.



On the morning of Tuesday 23rd last, on 55th Street by 132 and 136 of Las Americas, “Chuy” was killed with nine gunshots. He is allegedly related to drug trafficking in Quintana Roo.





The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments